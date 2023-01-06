Regions Bank announces Jeff Sutton as Oxford market executive and commercial banking leader Published 1:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

Regions Bank on Friday announced Jeff Sutton has joined the bank and will serve as market executive and Commercial Banking relationship manager for Oxford and surrounding communities.

In his Commercial Banking role, Sutton will deliver financial insights and solutions to business clients ranging from small companies to major employers. In addition, he will work with leaders from Regions’ various business groups to help their teams deliver Regions360, the bank’s comprehensive approach to meeting customers’ needs. Through Regions360, bankers get to know the unique needs of clients and collaborate with colleagues in Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, and other teams to develop holistic financial solutions.

As market executive, Sutton will work with colleagues and community members to identify opportunities for the bank to advance community engagement opportunities in northern Mississippi. Regions’ community engagement strategy prioritizes investments and volunteerism in three key areas: financial wellness; education and workforce readiness; and economic and community development.

“Regions Bank has a long and proud history in Oxford, and our local teams are focused every day on working closely with longtime customers, welcoming new customers, and listening to the needs of our neighbors as we deliver financial services and community support,” said Regions President and CEO John Turner. “Jeff’s leadership, experience and vision for building on our success will significantly benefit our customers and local teams. We are committed to the strength and success of our communities and consistently developing new ways to serve.”

Sutton brings over 30 years of banking experience to Regions. He most recently served as executive vice president and Sikeston regional president of Montgomery Bank in Sikeston, Missouri, where he worked with business clients on a variety of solutions to meet their financial-management needs. Sutton earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi.

“It is an honor to return to Oxford and join Regions, leading the collaboration of outstanding local teams as we build on the bank’s foundation of strategic financial services, nonprofit support and community volunteerism,” Sutton said. “Oxford is a special place, and Regions’ work across Mississippi is adding value to the lives of customers and helping businesses thrive. Based on the resources of our company, we can deliver services that are tailored to meet the needs of the communities and clients we reach.”

Oxford is home to one of Regions’ most modern banking locations in all of Mississippi. The company invested heavily in building and opening its convenient West Jackson Avenue location in 2020. Further, Regions maintains its longtime Commercial Banking and Private Wealth Management office on the Courthouse Square in the heart of the city.