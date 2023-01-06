Southern Craft Stove + Tap permanently closes doors Published 5:00 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

Southern Craft Stove + Tap closed their doors for the final time last week as they shut down operations after serving Oxford for over five years.

The restaurant, located at 705 Sisk Ave., opened for business in October 2017 and served a varied menu featuring wood-fired pizzas, seafood, steak and an extensive selection of local beer and wine.

The company made the announcement on social media last week after temporarily closing for the holiday season.

Email newsletter signup

“Serving Oxford has been such a pleasure, however we have made the difficult decision to close our doors. We want to thank our staff and customers for your support the past five years. We look forward to seeing what God has planned for our next chapter and will always have fond memories of our time with Southern Craft,” wrote chef Bubba Gross.