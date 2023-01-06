Wanda Rice, 93 Published 11:33 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Wanda Rice, 93, of Oxford passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at The Pinnacle of Oxford. The family received friends on Thursday, January 05, 2023, from 10: 00 AM to 12:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. Wanda was welcomed into this world on November 19, 1929, in the town of Henryetta, Oklahoma as one of three children born to the late T.A Tracy and Ada Brassfield Tracy. Upon graduating from high school, she continued her education and obtained a Master’s Degree in Library Sciences at Ole Miss. Afterwards she enjoyed working with her students as guidance counselor and school librarian in Holly Springs and Blytheville, Arkansas. Wanda had a determined spirit about herself, but she was also very inviting with a keen sense of humor. She enjoyed various hobbies throughout her ninety-three years. Wanda had lots of fun playing bridge with friends and stepping out onto the dance floor. For more leisurely activities, she could be found with a book in hand or crocheting for her family. Although she has departed from our presence she will forever be remembered in the hearts and minds of her dear loved ones and friends. She leaves behind a loving family, three daughters: Molly (Avi) Buckles of Eugene, Oregon; Susie (Greg) Gubelin of Oxford, Mississippi; Carol (Greg) Eaton of Denton, Texas; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. In place of traditional flowers, the family asks that monetary contributions be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The staff at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is to serve the family as they walk through this season of loss.