PreK registration for Oxford students to open Jan. 30 Published 2:40 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

The Oxford School District (OSD) will soon open the enrollment application for its highly desirable Pre-K program at The Oxford Early Childhood Center (OECC). The free, full-day program is available to students who reside in the Oxford School District and will be four years old on or before September 1, 2023. OECC is offering 209 seats for the 2023-2024 school year and will open their simplified enrollment online from January 30th through February 3rd.

OECC has implemented a few changes to aid in the registration process. The initial application opening on January 30th will simply hold the child’s seat and issue a timestamp in the event of a waitlist. Official student registration for all new OSD students will take place starting June 1st which requires parents to submit their completed immunization forms and residency documents at that time. Accepted PreK students will participate in a developmentally appropriate screening in July to assist in class placement.

This year, parents can take advantage of an in-person information session to ask questions about the program and the enrollment process. OECC is hosting two sessions at 1637 Hwy 30 East at these times:

January 23, 2023 – 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and

January 25, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Notification of enrollment will be communicated to applicants on Monday, February 6, 2023. The Oxford School District Pre-K program follows the Mississippi Early Learning Guidelines for Four-Year-Olds.

For complete details about Pre-K registration at the Oxford Early Childhood Center (OECC), visit oxfordsd.org/PreK.