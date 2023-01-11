Eight Chargers named to All-Region teams

Published 5:00 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Jake Davis

Eight Oxford football players were named to the Region 2-6A All-Region team this week, with five players landing on the First Team and three earning Second Team nods.

Running back Roman Gregory, defensive back Lucian Giles, linebacker Martavis Blackmon, defensive lineman Malaki Pegues and tight end Jack Harper were named First Team All-Region, while quarterback Mack Howard, defensive lineman Malik Bell and kicker William Wilkinson earned Second Team honors.

The Chargers struggled to find consistency in the high-powered Region 2-6A, going 3-4 in region play and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Email newsletter signup

They will attempt to return to the playoffs next season when they make the jump to the new 7A classification.

More Oxford Sports

D.J. Davis is him. It’s time Mississippi took notice

‘God forbid’: OHS staff talk safety protocols in light of Damar Hamlin injury

Oxford football releases 2023 schedule

Oxford basketball midseason check-in: how are the Chargers faring as we reach the new year?

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...