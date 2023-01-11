Theatre Oxford to hold auditions for international Ten-Minute Play Festival on Jan. 17 and 18

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Staff Report

Theatre Oxford auditions

Theatre Oxford is holding auditions for the annual Ten-Minute Play Festival! 27 roles are available for ages 16-75!

Auditions will be held at the Powerhouse on January 17 & 18 from 6-8 PM.  Virtual auditions are also an option. Auditions tapes must be received by January 18 at 6 PM.

The Powerhouse is located at 413 South 14th Street (corner with University Ave.) For more information about the plays and what to prepare, visit the theatre oxford website: theatreoxford.org/current-auditions.

