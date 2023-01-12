Charger intramurals launch spring lineup

Published 8:00 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Staff Report

Oxford School District launched its new Charger Intramurals program this week. (Submitted Photo)

In the fall of 2022, the Oxford School District launched Intramural Sports for 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade students under the leadership of Coach Chris Cutcliffe. The program filled with fun activities, arts, and sports is designed with two goals in mind: to enhance the opportunity for our 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade students to demonstrate their readiness for middle school and to enhance the opportunity for high school Chargers to hold a leadership role and give back to our community. In the fall semester, OHS Varsity athletes coached over 300 younger students in age-appropriate activities like kickball, dodgeball, wiffleball, and more.

This week, Charger Intramurals kicked off its spring semester with performing arts led by Oxford High Choir students and will later introduce cheer, dance, powerlifting, robotics, and chess. “By involving the performing arts and activities like robotics and chess, we are truly offering something for everyone,” said Cutcliffe. “We want each child to gain new skills, learn teamwork and connect with positive role models while practicing the values of Portrait of a Graduate.”

“I love the big picture of Charger Intramurals, the idea of Chargers teaching Chargers,” Superintendent Roberson said. “It just makes sense, it builds a relationship culture within our system.” The district hopes to expand the program into academic subjects as well, with AP science and math students teaching labs for elementary school students.

Email newsletter signup

To read more about Charger Intramurals visit oxfordsd.org/Intramurals

More Oxford

Chick-fil-A opens after more than four months of renovation

Cofield’s connection to The Eagle begins again, New weekly feature Cofield’s Corner

Theatre Oxford to hold auditions for international Ten-Minute Play Festival on Jan. 17 and 18

Ole Miss students, staff to join community for MLK Day of Service activities

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...