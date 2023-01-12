Chick-fil-A opens after more than four months of renovation Published 12:08 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after more than four months of much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers, you can finally sit in the newly renovated dining area.

Chick-fil-A closed its doors for the renovation in September in hopes to reopen to the community with a more efficient and effective drive-through, kitchen, and dining area.

Owner and operator Lance Reed is very excited to be back and running and explained the inside renovation process.

“Everything is pretty much new,” Reed said. “The dining room is smaller, but we have a huge drive through cockpit area. The kitchen has been expanded and now we have fewer seats on the side windows. We had to cut down the seats in the dining room to help us with the kitchen and capacity and the challenges we have.”

Reed also explained that the only part of the renovation that will still cause challenges is the drive-through itself and the limited parking spaces.

“The remodel has gone about two months longer than what we were anticipating, so we’re glad to be back,” Reed said. “We’re thankful and really humbled by the support, especially today. You saw the line outside.”