LCSD to begin accepting Pre-K applications Jan. 30 Published 2:00 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

The Lafayette County School District will begin accepting applications for pre-kindergarten students on Jan. 30.

The online application period will run from Jan. 30 to Feb. 10. All students who apply for the program will be scheduled for a screening appointment intended to identify students with the greatest needs.

The district offers “a pre-kindergarten program to best help students learn to become self-sufficient individuals before entering Lafayette Elementary as a kindergartener. The children participating in the Pre-K program progress toward mastery of developmentally appropriate language, cognitive, social, self-help and motor skills on the Mississippi Early Childhood Curriculum. ”

Parents can submit an application for their child on the Lafayette County Schools website beginning Jan. 30.