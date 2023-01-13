Gallery: Oxford hosts first home wrestling match in school history

Oxford's Blake Sanders (left) wrestles Tupelo's Clay Crane (right) in the Chargers' first-ever home wrestling match on Thursday. (Quantity Media)
Oxford's Kameron Green (top) wrestles Tupelo's Camden Shaw (bottom) in the Chargers' first-ever home wrestling match on Thursday. (Quantity Media)
Oxford's Tripp Suddeth (back) wrestles Tupelo's Caleb Smart (front) in the Chargers' first-ever home wrestling match on Thursday. (Quantity Media)
Oxford's Zay Crystal (blue) wrestles Tupelo's Carter bell (black) in the Chargers' first-ever home wrestling match on Thursday. (Quantity Media)
Oxford's Kamar Houston (blue) wrestles Tupelo's Aiden Pruett (black) in the Chargers' first-ever home wrestling match on Thursday. (Quantity Media)
Oxford's Luke Pharr (top) wrestles Tupelo's Roman Pearse (bottom) in the Chargers' first-ever home wrestling match on Thursday. (Quantity Media)
The Oxford wrestling team cheers from the bench during the Chargers' first-ever home wrestling match on Thursday. (Quantity Media)
Oxford's Elliott Chaney (right) wrestles Tupelo's Chris Scharklet in the Chargers' first-ever home wrestling match on Thursday. (Quantity Media)