Oxford’s DJ Davis named to North/South All Star Game

Published 1:00 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

By Jake Davis

Oxford's D.J. Davis (1) dribbles against Bayou Academy in the Chargers' 60-23 victory over the Colts in Oxford on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Oxford guard D.J. Davis was named to the North roster for the annual Mississippi Association of Coaches North/South All-Star Game this week as he continues to establish himself as one of the top juniors in the state.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard is averaging over 20 points per game this season after pouring in a career-high 45 points in a victory over Grenada last week before going 8-for-18 from beyond the arc in a 33-point performance against Tupelo on Tuesday.

He is the first Oxford player to earn an All-Star nod since Kylan Blackmon was selected to participate in the contest back in 2019.

Email newsletter signup

Davis and the other All-Star selections will travel to A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton to participate in the 2023 All-Star game on March 18.

More Oxford Sports

Gallery: Oxford hosts first home wrestling match in school history

Oxford claims Highway 6 Hammer in first-ever home wrestling match

Oxford’s Cashe Shows commits to NEMCC

Charger intramurals launch spring lineup

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...