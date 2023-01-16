Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford Published 4:17 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

South Lamar location will open in spring

Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June.

This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in the North Mississippi market already.

In Tennessee, the clinic established its presence in Germantown, Collierville, Midtown Memphis, East Memphis and Arlington. Campbell Clinic has locations in Southaven and Olive Branch, and knew Oxford was the next place to settle in.

“We’re excited about the North Mississippi market,” CEO Daniel Shumate said. “I think it’s because of the growth potential and the development that it has. It felt like for a long time that we needed a physical presence down in Oxford, and it feels like it’s been a long time coming.”

The Oxford clinic will be open Monday through Friday and will be full service including walk-in services, urgent orthopedic care, casting and physical therapy services. The clinic will also have sports medicine services, sub-specialty orthopaedic in foot and ankle surgery and knee and shoulder services.

Campbell Clinic’s research and practice date back to World War II, reaches as far as South Sudan, and influences medicine globally with its authoritative texts on orthopaedic teaching.

“We really needed to have a physical presence, to better serve that community, draw new patients there, but to really meet the patients where they are,” Shumate said. “Oxford has been on that list, and this is the next step in that growth plan and so here we are. I’m excited about it.”