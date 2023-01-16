Dallas pastor Jeffress will speak at a major Christian event in Oxford Published 4:24 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

Organizers of what is being billed as a major Christian event in Oxford, have announced that nationally-

followed Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas will be headlining the Feb. 16 evening.

Also, on the program are Christian activist Jennifer O’Neill, who starred in 37 featured Hollywood films;

and Songwriter Hall of Famer and recording artist Dickey Lee, who will sing “The Old Rugged Cross.”

Steve Vassallo is producing the event. “Because of the generosity and support

of some wonderful sponsors, we will not be charging an admission fee, but we

are requiring an RSVP as we do not want to have a single empty seat.

When we had Dr. Jeffress in Madison in September, you could have heard a pin drop. We only

heard one complaint and that was Dr. Jeffress did not speak long enough.”

The title of Dr. Jeffress’ presentation is “The Coming Implosion of America and What Christians Can Do

About It.” Jennifer O’Neill’s presentation is titled “All That Glitters Is Not Gold.”

Jeffress is a frequent contributor to Fox News. Jennifer O’Neill is the founder and President of Hope &

Healing at Hillenglade. The charity has been serving veterans, along with first responders and their

families, since 2010.

The Chapel at Castle Hill has a limited number of seats remaining. Interested attendees should text to

662-701-8140 or e-mail sovassallo@gmail.com. The event will start at 6:30 p.m.

Sponsors include the Gertrude C. Ford Foundation; First Baptist Oxford; Jean and Randy Abrams;

Michael Joe and Cheryl Cannon; Ed and Becky Meek; Stephanie Langley; Johnny Morgan; Alwyn and

Jeanne Luckey; Jim and Elizabeth Stephens; Russell and Babs Blair;

Jaby Denton and Rebecca Barimo; and Steve and Rosie Vassallo.