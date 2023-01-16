Oxford Luck Finds Market to provide networking opportunity small businesses Published 5:00 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

The Oxford Lucky Finds Market will host its first monthly market Saturday February 4, 2023 from 9am-2pm located at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena. The goal of this market is to create an outlet for networking opportunities for small and local businesses, start-ups, crafters, resellers, farmers, and bakers alike. This market will bring economic growth to Oxford along with providing resources and building connections that will lead to local entrepreneurial ventures. This market is supported by a grant from the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council (YAC), Lafayette County, Mississippi Arts Commission, and Visit Mississippi. Supported by Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army, and Stronger Together Oxford.

“We are very enthusiastic about this new opportunity to support local business owners and entrepreneurs, as we provide an outlet for local small businesses in their startup or early stages to network and gain exposure through a monthly accessible market. “Being an avid thrifter and owning a small resale business, The Collective Chic, I saw a need for small businesses to grow and have resources that are readily available for them to get the support that they need,” said Nicole Miller, Co-Event Coordinator. “The support that I received from the community with my business, selling, upholstering, and delivering furniture sets throughout Oxford and surrounding counties through the marketplace, have been overwhelming. I am glad to collaborate with like-minded individuals and provide a space for all other creatives like me to flourish and grow,” said Co-Event Coordinator, Challne Barnes.

To become a vendor, visit www.Oxfordarts.com click on “Oxford’s Lucky Finds Market” and follow the prompts on the screen. The event admission fee is $1 or 1 can food item. The proceeds will benefit the Oxford Salvation Army, Stronger Together Oxford, and the Lafayette-Oxford Food Pantry. Follow us on Facebook @Oxford’s Lucky Day Market for updates! For more information on Vendor sign up or information about becoming our Charity of the month visit the website above or contact us by email at: oxfluckyfindsmarket@gmail.com.

About the Oxford’s Lucky Finds Market

The mission of this market will integrate already established businesses, small businesses, and local markets, allowing the community to meet in one place collectively as we support our local charities and many other non-profit organizations. In support of this market, the Salvation Army of Oxford, Stronger Together Oxford, YAC, and Allen Kurr, along with all the other members of the Lafayette-Oxford Chamber of Commerce, supported us by providing volunteers, valuable marketing connections, facility usage, and other useful community resources that made this market possible. Being the first minority owned market that will reoccur monthly in Oxford, this market will prove to stimulate positive economic growth and provide the residents of the community a new experience that they will enjoy for years to come.