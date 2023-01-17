Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Jan. 17

Published 11:00 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Staff Report

5 accidents
9 agency assists
4 alarms
3 animal complaints
1 auto burglary
7 disturbances
1 domestic violence
3 follow up
3 harassments
1 information
1 juvenile complaint
2 noise complaints
1 petit larceny
1 reckless driving
2 road obstructions
1 scam
31 service calls
7 suspicious activity
1 suspicious person
3 suspicious vehicles
1 traffic complaint
5 transports
1 trespassing
7 welfare concerns
2 service process

3 arrests:
1 DUI 1st, no DL, reckless driving, possession of stolen firearm
1 domestic violence warrant
1 possession of paraphernalia in vehicle

