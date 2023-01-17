NFL Rebels: Wild Card weekend Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 29 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Elijah Moore.

With 13 players earning playoff spots, the NFL Rebels made noise in the opening round, scoring four touchdowns. Metcalf led the way with two, while tight ends Evan Engram and Dawson Knox each found the end zone. Overall, eight former Rebels played on Wild Card Weekend. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:

#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Brown and the Eagles received a first-round bye.

#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars

Was listed as active but did not play in the Jaguars’ win over the Chargers.

#17 Evan Engram | TE | Jacksonville Jaguars

Tallied seven receptions for 93 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown, as the Jaguars erased a 24-point deficit and stormed back to top the Chargers 31-30.

#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals

Lined up as a reserve cornerback on 27 snaps, totaling two tackles for loss, including an eight-yard sack, and a pass breakup in the Bengals’ 24-17 win over the Ravens.

#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Caught three passes for 20 yards, including a one-handed touchdown from six yards out in the Bills’ 34-31 win over the Dolphins. It marked Knox’s fifth consecutive game with a receiving touchdown.

#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Appeared on 19 snaps on special teams in the 30-31 loss to the Jaguars.

#75 Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins

Saw action on special teams in the 31-34 loss to the Bills.

#14 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks

Scored twice, racking up 136 receiving yards on 10 catches. Metcalf found the end zone from 50 yards out for the third time in his postseason career, tying Randy Moss for second most in NFL history.

#18 Laquon Treadwell | WR | Seattle Seahawks

Primarily lined up on special teams in the 23-41 loss to San Francisco.

#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Appeared on 26 snaps as a reserve defensive end and 13 snaps on special teams in the Cowboys’ 31-14 win over Tampa Bay.

ACTIVE ROSTER

Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders

DeMarquis Gates | LB | Chicago Bears

Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers

Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers

Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

C.J. Moore | S | Detroit Lions

Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets

Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers

Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans

Kenny Yeboah | TE | New York Jets

INJURED RESERVE

Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals

Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans

Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers

A.J. Moore | S | Tennessee Titans

PRACTICE SQUAD

Dontario Drummond | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Braylon Sanders | WR | Miami Dolphins