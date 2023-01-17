NFL Rebels: Wild Card weekend
Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023
The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 29 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Elijah Moore.
With 13 players earning playoff spots, the NFL Rebels made noise in the opening round, scoring four touchdowns. Metcalf led the way with two, while tight ends Evan Engram and Dawson Knox each found the end zone. Overall, eight former Rebels played on Wild Card Weekend. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:
#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
Brown and the Eagles received a first-round bye.
#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars
Was listed as active but did not play in the Jaguars’ win over the Chargers.
#17 Evan Engram | TE | Jacksonville Jaguars
Tallied seven receptions for 93 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown, as the Jaguars erased a 24-point deficit and stormed back to top the Chargers 31-30.
Lawrence to Engram! @Jaguars on the board. #SuperWildCard
📺: #LACvsJAX on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LG9lf52l9m pic.twitter.com/gIWOndLT1c
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals
Lined up as a reserve cornerback on 27 snaps, totaling two tackles for loss, including an eight-yard sack, and a pass breakup in the Bengals’ 24-17 win over the Ravens.
That’s our Mike Hilton with the sack, continuing to make his presence felt in this playoff game! #NFLRebs #HYDR pic.twitter.com/83ilavlvPJ
— The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) January 16, 2023
#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
Caught three passes for 20 yards, including a one-handed touchdown from six yards out in the Bills’ 34-31 win over the Dolphins. It marked Knox’s fifth consecutive game with a receiving touchdown.
Insane throw. Insane catch.
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/RhqevM2aQf
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2023
#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
Appeared on 19 snaps on special teams in the 30-31 loss to the Jaguars.
#75 Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins
Saw action on special teams in the 31-34 loss to the Bills.
#14 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks
Scored twice, racking up 136 receiving yards on 10 catches. Metcalf found the end zone from 50 yards out for the third time in his postseason career, tying Randy Moss for second most in NFL history.
GENO TO DK FOR 50 YARDS. @Seahawks take the lead!
📺: #SEAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/96NMtTe9OX pic.twitter.com/tNti6PQzGR
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2023
#18 Laquon Treadwell | WR | Seattle Seahawks
Primarily lined up on special teams in the 23-41 loss to San Francisco.
#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
Appeared on 26 snaps as a reserve defensive end and 13 snaps on special teams in the Cowboys’ 31-14 win over Tampa Bay.
ACTIVE ROSTER
Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders
DeMarquis Gates | LB | Chicago Bears
Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers
Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers
Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
C.J. Moore | S | Detroit Lions
Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets
Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers
Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans
Kenny Yeboah | TE | New York Jets
INJURED RESERVE
Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals
Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans
Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers
A.J. Moore | S | Tennessee Titans
PRACTICE SQUAD
Dontario Drummond | WR | Dallas Cowboys
Braylon Sanders | WR | Miami Dolphins