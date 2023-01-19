Camille White of Oxford named to Harding University Dean’s List Published 4:00 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

SEARCY, Ark. — Camille White, a Senior, studying public relations, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester.

The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.