DECA advances to state competition Published 2:30 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Thirty-three Oxford High students competed at the District DECA Competition held on January 17th at Olive Branch High School. DECA is a Career and Technical Education student organization whose mission is to “prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. Student members leverage their DECA experience to become academically prepared, community-oriented, professionally responsible, and experienced leaders. DECA at Oxford High School is under the direction of Stacy Murchison, Business, Marketing and Finance teacher.

Oxford High will send 21 students who qualified to compete in the DECA State Competition that will be held in Tupelo on February 16th and 17th. “Each student that competed did an outstanding job in their events. They all represented OHS in the most professional and respectful way while competing at the district competition. Our students definitely see the value in going above and beyond our traditional curriculum and choosing to compete against other DECA students, at the district, state, and national level.” said Stacy Murchison, DECA Advisor. “These students will have a definite advantage with communication and presentation skills when they enter college and the workforce.”

Students advancing to DECA State Competition in first and second place are:

Email newsletter signup

Katie Brewer and Anne Downs – 1st place – Hospitality Services Team Decision Making

Joe Buchanan and Mack Fountain – 1st Place – Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making

Makayla Jennings and Ana Miller – 2nd Place – Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making

Connor Carlisle – 2nd Place – Entrepreneurship Series Event

Kathryn Fowler and Sofi Harmon – 2nd Place – Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making

Scarlett Hemmins and Elise Jackson – 1st Place – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

Julia Bryan and Natalie Regan – 2nd place – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

Cait Mayo – 1st Place – Business Services Marketing Series Event

Anna Hooker and Ashley Sudduth – 1st Place – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making

Addison Hunt and Keira Serrano – 2nd Place – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making

Bel Monteith – 1st Place – Principles of Marketing

Currie Rogers and Davis Warrington – 1st Place – Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making

Disha Sanka – 2nd Place – Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series Event

Students who earned Top Performances Medals are:

Kyra Archie and Jayla Luster – 4th Place – Hospitality Services Team Decision Making

Steven Bishop and Josh Brewer – 3rd Place – Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making

Riley Hunter – 4th Place – Principles of Marketing

Prashna Tamang – 3rd place – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Karter Vahle – 5th place – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Bridgette Kevin and Jillian Cassidy – 3rd place – Marketing Management Team Decision Making

Angelic Tatum and Kaylen Stone – 4th Place – Marketing Management Team Decision Making