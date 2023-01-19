Lafayette’s Will Dabney commits to Northwest CC

Published 1:00 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Jake Davis

Lafayette tight end Will Dabney announced his commitment to Northwest Community College on Thursday. (@DabneyWill)

Lafayette tight end Will Dabney announced his intentions to continue his football career at Northwest Community College on Thursday.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior made the announcement on social media late Thursday morning, posting a photo of himself in a Rangers uniform with the caption, “1000% committed.”

Dabney hauled in 11 receptions for 124 yards this season, finishing his high school career with 20 catches for 238 yards and one touchdown.

A versatile playmaker for the Commodores, Dabney also recorded 52 carries for 297 yards and two touchdowns on the ground over the past three seasons after spending time at quarterback, tight end, H-back, punter and linebacker.

More Lafayette Sports

Oxford fends off second-half comeback to defeat Lafayette

Lafayette girls sweep Crosstown Classic series

‘I feel like I’m supposed to go’: Michael Fair to leave Lafayette for Grenada

Shun Flemons scores 15 against Regents in return-to-form following injury

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...