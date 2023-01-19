OPD announces annual award winners Published 11:30 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

The Oxford Police Department would like to congratulate all of the award winners at the 2023 Oxford Peace Officers Officer of the Year Banquet! We would especially like to congratulate Corporal Devin Martin for winning the 2022 Officer of the Year award.

“This year’s Officer of the Year Banquet was a great event. We were able to recognize several people and show appreciation for their hard work this past year. All of the employees nominated were more than worthy of the recognition. We are truly blessed at OPD to have so many incredible people working with us,” said Chief Jeff McCutchen.

“Devin Martin above all things is a great human. He’s a good man, a good husband and father. He cares about people, and he cares about doing a good job for the City of Oxford. Devin has faced adversity in his life, yet it has not changed who he is or his priorities. I’m proud to serve with Devin, and I’m thankful that we have him at OPD.”

Corporal Martin, an officer with OPD for seven years, is the 26th winner of the R.L. “Bob” Jones Memorial Officer of the Year Award. Corporal Martin was nominated by 2020 Officer of the Year Award winner Officer Will Hollowell.

“I am very honored since the award is voted on by my peers within the department. It means a lot to me to just be nominated. There was a great group of officers that were nominated this year and all were deserving,” said Corporal Martin. “I do not feel like I do anything special. I show up to work, do the job, and go home. It costs absolutely nothing to be a decent human being. You never know what someone is going through or what state of mind a person might be in. I just try to show everyone respect and be understanding of what they are going through. I would like to thank my past and current supervisors for their support and mentorship, our administration for always being supportive, and most importantly I would like to thank my wife for putting up with the crazy work schedule and always being supportive of my endeavors.”