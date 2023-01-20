ACLU-MS releases statement in response to HB 1125

Published 1:30 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

By Staff Report

JACKSON, Miss. — Today, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed House Bill 1125, the so-called Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures (REAP) Act. The bill now moves to the Senate.

The ACLU of Mississippi has released the following statement:

“Everyone, no matter their age, deserves to live as their authentic selves. Legislation like House Bill 1125 is an attempt to criminalize parents and healthcare providers for supporting Mississippi youth during their most challenging years.

Denying healthcare to transgender youth can be life-threatening. Research shows transgender youth are twice as likely than their cisgender peers to experience depression, isolation, and attempt suicide. Additionally, transgender youth whose families support their gender identity have a decrease in suicidal thoughts and significant increases in self-esteem.

Gender-affirming care will look different for every transgender person, making it all the more critical for these decisions to be between patients, their families and their doctors—not politicians forcing policy onto these vulnerable young people.” 

