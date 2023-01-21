Oxford boys, girls down Grenada

Published 1:51 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023

By Jake Davis

Oxford's D.J. Davis rises for a layup in the Chargers' 60-23 victory over Bayou Academy in Oxford on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

The Oxford hoops teams each picked up key region wins Friday night as they defeated rival Grenada.

The Lady Chargers (11-13, 1-3 Region 1-6A) picked up their first win in region play behind a 22-point performance from sophomore C.C. Frierson.

Seniors Ciara Cooper and Olivia Waddell also scored in double-figures for Oxford, pouring in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Chargers (14-10, 2-2 Region 1-6A) picked up their second win over Grenada behind a 37-point, 12-rebound performance from junior D.J. Davis.

It was the second stellar performance against the region rival for Davis, who exploded for a career-high 45 points against Grenada on Jan. 6.

Oxford travels to Tupelo on Tuesday for a pair of key matchups against the Golden Wave before returning home to face Starkville on Friday to close out their region slate.

