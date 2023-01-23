Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Jan. 23

Published 11:30 am Monday, January 23, 2023

By Staff Report

4 accidents
10 agency assists
5 alarms
4 animal complaints
2 civil matters
3 disturbances
1 domestic violence
1 follow up
1 grand larceny
2 harassments
3 information
2 juvenile complaints
3 noise complaints
1 petit larceny
2 reckless driving
1 road obstruction
26 service calls
2 suspicious activity
2 suspicious vehicles
5 traffic complaints
4 transports
1 vandalism
8 welfare concerns
9 service process

2 arrests:
1 minor in possession
1 DUI 1st

