Supervisor Larry Gillespie announces re-election campaign Published 1:00 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

Lafayette County Supervisor Larry Gillespie has announced that he will seek re-election to the District Two Supervisor Post.

Gillespie said, “As a lifelong Lafayette County resident, serving Lafayette County as a Supervisor over the last four years has been a huge honor and also very humbling. I ran then and am running now to do nothing more than be a servant and to represent of the interests of people in Lafayette County.”

Prior to being elected Supervisor, Gillespie worked for both the Oxford Police Department and the Oxford Fire Department. He continues to serve the county as a firefighter.

Email newsletter signup

In 2019, Gillespie ran on a platform which focused on county infrastructure and emergency services, and the last four years have seen the following results:

1. Ambulance response times and availability have been improved county-wide.

2. Lafayette County went from having zero fulltime firefighters to having nine.

3. Law enforcement salaries have been adjusted to remain competitive, and work is ongoing to update the county jail and Sheriff’s offices.

4. Stormwater management has been addressed in numerous spots throughout the county.

Gillespie continued, “Our County withstood the storms of the last few years, and we are running very well right now. I hope to get to build on this momentum and keep making Lafayette County a strong, safe place to live.”