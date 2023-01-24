C Spire continues rollout of 5G service in North Mississippi Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

RIDGELAND — C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, is expanding its deployment of 5G wireless capacity to include Lafayette and Panola counties.

“We are rapidly enhancing and expanding our 5G network.”, said Alan Jones, chief network officer for C Spire. “We strive to provide the absolute best 5G wireless experience for our customers, and our ongoing investments in the C Spire network demonstrate our commitment to enabling our customer’s ever-growing need for robust and reliable connectivity.”

C Spire’s wireless network, and how customers utilize it, is always evolving. In fact, in Mississippi, the average customer uses their smartphone about five and a half hours each day. This is 35% more than the national average.

“North Mississippi has always been a very important region to C Spire,” said Craig Jackson, general manager for Wireless at C Spire. “We have customers in this area who we have been serving for thirty years and we want to ensure they have the best network experience uniquely designed for their needs.”

Here’s a list of areas with enhanced 5G network coverage and capacity:

Lafayette – Hwy 334

Lafayette – Hwy 6 East Oxford

Lafayette – College Hill/Quail Creek Drive

Lafayette – Hwy 30 East Oxford

Panola – Crowder/Dunsen Avenue

Panola – South Como/Section Line Road

Panola – Batesville/Turtle Creek Drive

For additional information on C Spire fiber broadband internet in Lafayette and Panola counties, visit www.cspire.com/FiberFast. For more information about C Spire products and services, visit www.cspire.com.