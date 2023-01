Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Jan. 25 Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

1 accident

1 agency assist

2 alarms

3 civil matters

1 fraud

1 harassment

1 juvenile complaint

1 littering/dumping

1 noise complaint

1 petit larceny

4 road obstructions

10 service calls

1 suspicious person

2 suspicious vehicles

3 transports

2 arrests:

1 failure to yield to blue lights, switched tag, no proof of insurance and no driver’s license

1 shoplifting