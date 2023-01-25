NFL Rebels: Divisional Round Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 29 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Elijah Moore.

Two NFL Rebels led their teams to Conference Championship games this past weekend. Brown and the Eagles continued to be one of the most dominant teams in the league this season, while Mike Hilton and the Bengals took care of business on the road with a statement win over the Bills. Overall, six former Rebels played in the Divisional Round. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:

#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Caught three passes for 22 yards as the Eagles cruised to the NFC Championship game with a 38-7 win over the Giants.

Email newsletter signup

#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars

Saw limited snaps as a reserve running back in the 20-27 loss to the Chiefs.

#17 Evan Engram | TE | Jacksonville Jaguars

Played all but two offensive snaps in the Divisional loss, catching five passes for 31 yards.

#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals

Led the Bengals’ defense with eight total tackles, including one for a loss, as the Bengals advanced to the AFC Championship game for the second straight year with a dominant 27-10 win over the Bills in Buffalo. Hilton was all over the field, playing all but one defensive snap and recording two quarterback pressures and breaking up a pass.

WE SEE YOU WHO DEY NATION‼️ pic.twitter.com/8TzmktKSqr — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 22, 2023

#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Was the Bills’ leading receiver, hauling in five passes for 65 yards in the loss to the Bengals.

#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Primarily saw action on special teams in the 12-19 loss to San Francisco.

ACTIVE ROSTER

Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders

DeMarquis Gates | LB | Chicago Bears

Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers

Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers

Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions

D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins

D.K. Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks

C.J. Moore | S | Detroit Lions

Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets

Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers

Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers

Laquon Treadwell | WR | Seattle Seahawks

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans

Kenny Yeboah | TE | New York Jets

INJURED RESERVE

Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals

Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans

Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers

A.J. Moore | S | Tennessee Titans

PRACTICE SQUAD

Dontario Drummond | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Braylon Sanders | WR | Miami Dolphins