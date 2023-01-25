NFL Rebels: Divisional Round
Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023
The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 29 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Elijah Moore.
Two NFL Rebels led their teams to Conference Championship games this past weekend. Brown and the Eagles continued to be one of the most dominant teams in the league this season, while Mike Hilton and the Bengals took care of business on the road with a statement win over the Bills. Overall, six former Rebels played in the Divisional Round. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:
#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
Caught three passes for 22 yards as the Eagles cruised to the NFC Championship game with a 38-7 win over the Giants.
#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars
Saw limited snaps as a reserve running back in the 20-27 loss to the Chiefs.
#17 Evan Engram | TE | Jacksonville Jaguars
Played all but two offensive snaps in the Divisional loss, catching five passes for 31 yards.
#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals
Led the Bengals’ defense with eight total tackles, including one for a loss, as the Bengals advanced to the AFC Championship game for the second straight year with a dominant 27-10 win over the Bills in Buffalo. Hilton was all over the field, playing all but one defensive snap and recording two quarterback pressures and breaking up a pass.
#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
Was the Bills’ leading receiver, hauling in five passes for 65 yards in the loss to the Bengals.
#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
Primarily saw action on special teams in the 12-19 loss to San Francisco.
ACTIVE ROSTER
Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders
DeMarquis Gates | LB | Chicago Bears
Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers
Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers
Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions
D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins
D.K. Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks
C.J. Moore | S | Detroit Lions
Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets
Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers
Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
Laquon Treadwell | WR | Seattle Seahawks
Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans
Kenny Yeboah | TE | New York Jets
INJURED RESERVE
Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals
Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans
Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers
A.J. Moore | S | Tennessee Titans
PRACTICE SQUAD
Dontario Drummond | WR | Dallas Cowboys
Braylon Sanders | WR | Miami Dolphins