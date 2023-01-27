New Coffee Spot Opens on Jackson Ave Published 3:56 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Shadrachs Coffee soft opened on Wednesday and will celebrate their grand opening this Saturday. All medium drinks will be on sale for $1 for their Saturday grand opening. They offer hot and cold coffee and other non-coffee beverages.

The franchise owner Brad Akin and his son Heath had an interest in coffee after his son worked in Arizona at Dutch Brothers in Arizona. “People enjoyed working there and there was an energy around it” said Akin.

“We just thought that Oxford needed that and that would be a good thing to do in Oxford. We wanted to bring that model of business here. Then we discovered that Shadrachs based in Jonesboro, Arkansas has the values kind of that were similar to us and they were starting to franchise. We met the owner of Shadrachs and that’s kind of how that relationship started “ said Akin.

The Oxford location is the first Shadrachs Coffee outside Arkansas.

The coffee shop has one drive through and one walk-up window. They will be open 6 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sundays. Shadrachs has 22 employees.