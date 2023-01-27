Roman Gregory named 2022 DK Metcalf Team MVP Published 10:30 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Oxford football announced their 2022 season award-winners at their annual banquet on Thursday, with running back Roman Gregory coming away with Team MVP honors.

Gregory rushed for 986 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground and hauled in 27 receptions for 374 yards and four more scores through the air this season to earn the Jack Abraham Offensive MVP award and the D.K. Metcalf Team MVP award.

Defensive end Malaki Pegues also brought home some hardware after being named Mike McGhee Defensive MVP. The Troy commit recorded 49 tackles, including nine for loss to go along with three sacks in 2022.

The Chargers also announced their Special Teams MVP, Team Captain Award, Charger for Life Award and most improved offensive and defensive players.

Safety Lucian Giles earned the Johnny Hill Special Teams MVP award, middle linebacker Alex Sanford won the Bobby Sanders Sr. Team Captain Award, tight end Blake Sanders won the Charger for Life Award, Jabari White won Most Improved Defensive Player and Jaidyn Young was named Most Improved Offensive Player.