Gallery: Oxford baseball holds intrasquad scrimmage

Oxford's Brady Maloney (front) receives a throw from the catcher on a steal attempt by Wynne Grantham (center) while Thomas Rayburn (rear) backs it up. (Angel Smith)
Oxford's Jack Harper (left) celebrates with Reid Kent (right) after hitting a home run in the first inning of the Chargers' intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. (Angel Smith)
Oxford's Hayden Campbell chases down a fly ball in the Chargers' instrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. (Angel Smith)
Oxford's Campbell Smithwick makes a throw down to second in the Chargers' intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. (Angel Smith)
Oxford's Reid Kent (right, in air) leaps to avoid a sliding Brady Maloney (left, on ground) in the Chargers' intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. (Angel Smith)
Oxford's Sharpe Smith (left) throws down to second while Josh Scruggs (right) looks on during the Chargers' intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. (Angel Smith)
Oxford's Matthew Knots (center) gets caught in a rundown between catcher Campbell Smithwick (front) and third baseman Jack Gaia (rear) in the Chargers' intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. (Angel Smith)
Oxford's Vaiden Ellis (left) tags out Logan Dorrell (right) in the Chargers' intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. (Angel Smith)
Oxford's Luke Maxcy (left) is greeted by Carson Schmeltzer (right) in the Chargers' intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. (Angel Smith)
Oxford's Luke Maxcy (back) talks with Sharpe Smith (front) during a mound visit in the Chargers' intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. (Angel Smith.
Oxford's Sharpe Smith (right) blocks a ball in the dirt while Reid Kent (left) looks on during the Chargers' intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. (Angel Smith)