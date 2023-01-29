Ole Miss Men’s Basketball drops 82-60 game At Oklahoma State Published 11:00 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

STILLWATER, Okla. — Playing in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team fell to Oklahoma State 82-60 on Saturday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

While the home team hit the scoreboard first with an and-one opportunity, Amaree Abram quickly retaliated with a make from three. Moment later, Myles Burns made it 19 of 21 games on the season with a steal before quickly sending a pass down to James White in transition who slammed it home. Midway through the first half the Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) went up by 10, before a jumper from Tye Fagan and three by TJ Caldwell pulled the Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) within five. Oklahoma State closed out the first half with a make down low in the closing seconds to take an 11-point advantage into halftime, as Ole Miss trailed 38-27 entering the lockers.

To open the second half, Jaemyn Brakefield was sent to the free throw line and converted two to pull the Rebels within single digits, but the home team stretched their lead. An 8-0 run by the Rebels cut the deficit to 13 midway through the second half 58-45, but Oklahoma State would keep Ole Miss from getting any closer.

Both Brakefield and Caldwell scored 12 points to lead the Rebels offensively, with Caldwell’s 12 setting a new career high for the freshman. Ole Miss recorded at least eight steals in a game for the ninth time this year, led by Brakefield and Burns who had three apiece. The Cowboys were led in scoring by Kalib Boone with 18, one of four players who scored in double figures.

Up next, the Rebels will host Kentucky on Tuesday, January 31 at 8 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion and on ESPN.