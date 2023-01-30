Intermediate students win First Lego League event Published 5:30 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Staff Report

Three teams from Oxford Intermediate School competed in the First Lego League Lake City Master Builders Qualifier at Grenada Middle School on Jan. 21. The winning team, Team H.U.B advanced to the state competition that will be in Pearl on Feb. 25.

The First Lego League Challenge theme this year was SUPERPOWERED. Teams were challenged with exploring energy sources, how energy is used and stored in their community.

The teams then designed and created an innovative solution that would improve one aspect of the energy journey.

Students contacted and Zoomed with Dr. Juras students, Zane and Alex, Energy Club Members and Engineering Students at the University of Mississippi, to gain more insight.

Their solution was H.U.B. Tiles. Their tiles create smart sidewalks and smart athletic fields. The tiles are placed on sidewalks, under athletic fields, and courts to collect kinetic energy instead of using fossil fuels for energy.

Students were also challenged with completing as many missions on the robot table by programming their robot to run autonomously.

Team H.U.B. included Lydia Bodie, Noah Burkette, Saylor Cliburn, Elizabeth Eastland, Chloe Joung, Lily Martin, Emily Peeples, Brooklyn Smith, and Joseph Grice,

Team P.O.W.E.R. was Tindall Brown, Benjamin Colby, Harper Doss, Lynnleigh Hopkins, Maggie Jones, Jack Laney, Kayden Petty, Ava-Ruth Smith, Mary Katheryn Ellis, and Yaseen Khan from Dr. Sarah Green’s gifted classes.

Team SuperNova from Amanda Reed’s gifted class was Max Newcomb, Emers Buckley, Dylan Barnett, Aisha Gul, Sagan Karthikeyan, and Don Stock.