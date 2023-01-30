Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Jan. 30

Published 1:00 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By Staff Report

4 accidents
4 agency assists
5 alarms
6 animal complaints
4 disturbances
1 domestic violence
5 follow ups
1 grand larceny
1 juvenile complaint
2 reckless driving
3 road obstructions
1 scam
28 service calls
2 suspicious activity
1 suspicious person
3 suspicious vehicles
7 transports
1 unauthorized use of a vehicle
11 welfare concerns

5 arrests:
1 DUI 1st
1 contempt of Justice Court warrant
1 DUI 4th and driving while license suspended
1 contempt of Municipal Court warrant
1 possession of paraphernalia

