Local students named to Mississippi State University’s fall 2022 Deans’ List Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

STARKVILLE — To be named to the Deans’ List at Mississippi State, a student must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

2,445 students were named to the fall 2022 Deans’ List at Mississippi State University. The following local students are included in this honor:

Marimba Williams, of Abbeville, MS

Email newsletter signup

Anna Barnes, of Oxford, MS

Andrew Hester, of Oxford, MS

Osman Morales, of Oxford, MS

Grace Thompson, of Oxford, MS

Alaina Quarles, of Oxford, MS

John Crane, of Oxford, MS

Reagan Fiser, of Oxford, MS

Victoria Garrett, of Oxford, MS

Dontavius Webb, of Oxford, MS