Mississippi State University announces fall 2022 President’s List Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State University congratulates 4,174 students who were named to the fall 2022 President’s List. Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

Georgia Kergosien, of Abbeville, MS

Denesha Brassell, of Oxford, MS

Mabrey Briscoe, of Oxford, MS

Lucy Case, of Oxford, MS

William Fiser, of Oxford, MS

Alaina Hansen, of Oxford, MS

Eli Hartnett, of Oxford, MS

Caroline Hill, of Oxford, MS

Jeremy Moorhead, of Oxford, MS

Patrick Rikard, of Oxford, MS

Katherine Riley, of Oxford, MS

Whitney Strong, of Oxford, MS

Addison Thompson, of Oxford, MS

Mary Waller, of Oxford, MS

Kalvia Caldwell, of Oxford, MS

Addie Wicker, of Oxford, MS

Ethan Buschlen, of Oxford, MS

Erin Quinn, of Oxford, MS