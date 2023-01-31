Oxford’s Ryan Kirkwood commits to Coahoma Community College

Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Jake Davis

Oxford ’s Ryan Kirkwood (1) hits South Panola’s Julius Pope (4) at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, September 2, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Oxford cornerback Ryan Kirkwood announced his intentions to continue his football career at Coahoma Community College this weekend.

The 5-foot-11 senior made the announcement on social media, posting a graphic of himself over the Coahoma logo with the caption, “100% committed.”

Kirkwood recorded 28 tackles, two interceptions and six pass deflections in six games for the Chargers this season as he battled through injuries.

He finished his high school career with 63 total tackles and 16 pass deflections, and will now play for former Ole Miss and Chicago Bears offensive lineman Terrence Metcalf at Coahoma.

