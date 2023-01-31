Water Valley woman arrested in Oxford for shoplifting Published 8:00 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

On December 9th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of Water Valley, MS, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony Shoplifting and one count of False Pretense.

Sheppard was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $15,000 bond. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Sheppard. The Oxford Police Department would like to thank the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for assisting in locating Sheppard.