Gallery: Ole Miss falls to Kentucky at home

Published 6:02 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

By Staff Report

More Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss Football adds three to 2023 signing class

Rebel great Bianca Thomas to be honored in 2023 SEC class of women’s legends

Men’s Basketball comes up short against Kentucky 75-66

Rebels erase 19-point deficit in comeback win at No. 24 Arkansas, 76-73

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...