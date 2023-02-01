Men’s Basketball comes up short against Kentucky 75-66 Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

A big second half in which they shot over 50 percent from the field propelled the Kentucky Wildcats over the Ole Miss men’s basketball team on Tuesday night 75-66 in the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels (9-13, 1-8 SEC) took an early 8-6 lead after Amaree Abram accounted for six of the first eight points on a trio of jump shots. Just before the first media timeout, Abram would connect on another attempt, this time from beyond the arc, to make it a 13-8 game in favor of Ole Miss. However, Kentucky (15-7, 6-3 SEC) would climb back and draw the game even at 15 with just over 12 minutes on the clock in the first half. The Wildcats led by six near the end of the period, with a three by TJ Caldwell , and layups from Robert Allen and Myles Burns drawing the score even at the break, 32-32.

After falling behind to begin the final 20-minutes of action, a free throw from Caldwell would get the Rebels within one, trailing 38-37 at the 15:57 mark. Moments later, a steal and ensuing dunk at the other end from Burns got Ole Miss back in the game, but the Kentucky offense proved to be too much. A 43-point second half from the visiting Wildcats, highlighted by a 12-12 line on free throws, kept Kentucky in front.

Ole Miss was led on offense by Abram’s 17 points, the most for the freshman guard in a game since his 17 points against Oklahoma on November 27. Fellow first-year guard Caldwell chipped in 12 as well, tying his season and career-best from the Rebels’ previous outing at Oklahoma State.

For Kentucky, Antonio Reeves led the way with 27 points, connecting on six three pointers, while Oscar Tshiebwe recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Rebels head back out on the road next, as they are set to travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Saturday, February 4 at noon on the SEC Network.