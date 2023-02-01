Print edition of The Oxford Eagle delayed due to weather Published 8:39 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

With ice forecast overnight, we delayed delivery for the printed newspapers. Our delivery drivers drive overnight and we did not want to put them in a potentially dangerous driving situation. Print editions of The Oxford Eagle will be delivered Thursday instead of Wednesday by the post office for subscribers.

The e-edition that can be found here for most print subscribers who have digital access. The Oxford Eagle E-Edition.

If you do not have access to digital edition, you can subscribe to digital e-edition and the website at a special rate here for a limited time.

Single copy editions should be delivered on the newstands and racks by early afternoon.

We apologize for the inconvenience to our readers, but appreciate your understanding. Thank you for being a reader and supporting local journalism.