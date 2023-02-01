Six Lafayette athletes make commitments official on National Signing Day Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Six Lafayette athletes put ink to paper this week as they made their commitment official on National Signing Day.

Kylan Egerson, Will Dabney, Jay Reed, Seth Ross, Radley Hill and D.J. Burnett each signed on to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level during a ceremony held in the school’s gym Wednesday morning.

Egerson, a 5-foot-10 safety, committed to Pearl River Community College after playing an integral role in all three phases of the game for the Commodores this season.

The dynamic playmaker recorded 326 yards from scrimmage, 832 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns on offense, lining up in the slot, out wide and in the backfield as a running back.

He notched 57 tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble on the defensive side of the ball, and also ran back three kickoffs on special teams.

Dabney, a 6-foot-5 tight end, committed to Northwest Community College after spending three years as a solid contributor to the Commodores’ varsity team.

He recorded 11 receptions for 124 yards for Lafayette this season, and even added 21 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He finished his high school career with 23 receptions for 246 yards, 58 carries for 285 yards and four total touchdowns.

Reed, a 5-foot-11 running back, committed to Hinds Community College after three straight 1,000-yard seasons for the ‘Dores.

Reed rushed for 1,589 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, and also added 113 yards through the air on 14 receptions. The 2022 Region 1-5A Offensive Player of the Year finished his illustrious career with an astonishing 4,089 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns.

Ross, a 6-foot-1 offensive lineman, committed to Northeast Community College after serving as a senior leader for a young Commodores’ offensive line this season.

Ross was a critical part of the Commodores’ late-season turnaround this year, providing a steadying presence on an offensive line filled with underclassmen and first-year starters.

Hill, a 6-foot defensive end and gifted scholar, committed to Rhodes College where he will also participate in the school’s Naval ROTC program.

Hill recorded 33 tackles, including six for loss as a senior in 2022, finishing his high school career with 76 tackles (22 for loss), 3.5 sacks and nine quarterback hurries.

Burnett, a 6-foot linebacker, committed to Northeast Mississippi Community College after finishing second on the team in tackles in 2022 to earn a spot on the All-Region First Team.

Burnett racked up 98 total tackles for the ‘Dores, including 11 for loss. He also notched three sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

A converted running back, Burnett rushed for 312 yards and four touchdowns as a junior in 2021 and even found the end zone once on five attempts as a senior this year.

“This is a special group of seniors,” said head coach Michael Fair. “They represent a larger group of seniors that were just a cornerstone of our program for so many years. What’s fun about today is you get to see the homes they represent. I mean all of the support that you see in here today — I’d put this up against any school anywhere. The parents, the teachers, the community that these young men represent, it’s been fun to be a part of it.”