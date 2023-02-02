Music lineup released for 2023 Double Decker Arts Festival

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Jake Davis

The Double Decker Arts Festival announced their 2023 music lineup on Thursday. (@doubledeckerart)

The Double Decker Arts Festival released its 2023 music lineup on Thursday which features county singer Ashley McBryde, southern rock artist Marcus King and southern rock band Blackberry Smoke.

The festival takes place April 28 and 29, with McBryde headlining Friday’s show while King and Blackberry Smoke headline Saturday.

Country music trio Chapel Hart and southern rock band The Stews will also play Friday, while pop singer Lissie, blues band Southern Avenue, soul duo Sensational Barnes Brothers, blues singer Vieux Farka Touré and big band The Mississippians Jazz Ensemble will play Saturday.

More information can be found at doubledeckerfestival.com.

