Ole Miss Football adds three to 2023 signing class Published 10:15 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin continued to add to his 2023 signing class on Wednesday, announcing the signing of three high school student-athletes during the late signing period.

Chamberlain Campbell (DE), DeeJay Holmes (DE) and Mana Taimani (OL) join December’s 12 high school signees, plus 13 Division I transfers that joined the Rebels as mid-year enrollees.

Campbell is a three-star, 6-foot-7, 215-pound defensive end from St. Petersburg, Florida. Campbell is rated a top-100 edge defender by Rivals (No. 40), On3 (No. 46) and 247 (No. 86). He recorded 45 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 14 QB hurries his senior year.

Campbell helped lead Spartans to Class 2M semifinal. He transferred to Lakewood his junior year from Shorecrest Prep and also lettered in basketball.

Holmes, a Pahokee, Florida, native, was a unanimous three-star prospect by all major recruiting outlets and is rated a top-100 edge defender by 247Composite (No. 64), On3 (No. 52) and ESPN (No. 78). He was ranked as the No. 63 prospect in Florida by On3. He is a two-time South Florida Sun Sentinel Defensive Player of the Year and holds two-year varsity career combined totals of 209 tackles (72 solo), 52.0 sacks, 53.0 tackles for loss and 86 quarterback hurries.

He is coming off senior season in which he broke the school record for sacks with 32.5, averaging 3.0 per game. Holmes’ total stat line in 2022 included 117 total tackles (46 solo), 32.5 sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss, 41 QB hurries, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception that was returned for a touchdown.

He played in only nine games his junior year in 2021 due to a broken wrist, but recovered to put up a stat line of 92 total tackles (26 solo), 25.5 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks.

Taimani is a three-star JUCO prospect from Diablo Valley College in California. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensinve lineman is ranked as a top-10 JUCO offensive tackle prospect by both the 247 (No. 9) and 247Composite (No. 10). He is the No. 23 overall national JUCO prospect according to 247.

Taimani was a member of the Wyoming football team in 2020 and 2021. As a prep star at Clayton Valley Charter in Concord, California, Taimana helped lead the Ugly Eagles to a 10-5 record in 2019 and the school’s first-ever state title.