Oxford girls knock off Coffeeville on senior night

Published 2:00 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Jake Davis

Oxford’s Kaylin Mathis (12) shoots against Bayou Academy in high school basketball in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, November 21, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

The Oxford girls’ basketball team picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday as they defeated Coffeeville 45-30 on senior night.

The Lady Chargers (12-15, 1-5 Region 1-6A) enjoyed double-digit performances from Olivia Waddell and Kaylin Mathis as the two seniors poured in 13 and 10 points, respectively in what could ultimately prove to be the final home game of their high school careers.

The strong effort from the two upperclassmen was more than enough to down the Pirates, who were held to single-digits in the second and fourth quarters as Oxford locked down defensively.

The Lady Chargers travel to Houston on Thursday in the final game of their regular season before turning their attention to the Region 1-6A tournament in Starkville next week.

Oxford will face off against Starkville at 7 p.m. on Monday to open the tournament before playing in either the consolation game on Wednesday or the championship game on Friday.

