Theatre Oxford to host 10-minute playwriting workshop for aspiring authors

In conjunction with the 10-Minute Play Festival, Theatre Oxford is offering a 2- day, 10-Minute Playwriting Workshop with Michael Tuxhorn and Neil White on February 10 (5-7 pm) and February 11 (10 am-12 pm). Learn the unique, 10- minute format. Find out what makes or breaks successful results.

Michael Tuxhorn (Re-Viled, Objective Reality) is an Instructional Assistant Professor in the University of Mississippi’s Theatre and Film department, where he teaches screenwriting. Neil White (Lepers & Cons, In the Sanctuary of Outcasts: A Memoir) runs The Nautilus Publishing Company, is the ghost author of many memoirs, and was editor/publisher of 10-Minute Plays from Oxford.

Michael Tuxhorn will lead the group through analysis and writing exercises. Author Neil White will share his experience as a publisher and playwright. The workshop will take place Friday evening, February 10th from 5-7 pm and Saturday morning from 10 am to noon. Registration includes a ticket to the 10-Minute Play Festival. Fee is $50 for YAC and Theatre Oxford members; $65 for non- members. Register at 10 Minute Play Writing Workshop (oxfordarts.com).