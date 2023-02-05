Local actors on parade for Theatre Oxford’s 10-Minute Play Festival

Published 8:00 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

By Staff Report

Cast for Theatre Oxford’s 2023 10-Minute Play Festival. Top row, left to right: Ayla Gafni, Mary Knight, Geoff Knight, Elliott Bexley, Gracie Grace, Jeb Bailey. 2nd row, left to right: Bud Fanton, Rebecca Moore Jernigan, David James Alexander, Shemekia Trotter, Jake Hall, Arron Barrow, Miranda Tate. Bottom row, left to right: Deklan Powers, Dylan Kerr, Naomi Levin, Ashley Moss, Kate Lechler, Jake Hocutt. Brenna Dogwood not pictured.

Local talent will have a big couple of days on February 10th and 11th. Twenty local actors will take the stage at the Powerhouse for Theatre Oxford’s annual Ten-Minute Play Festival.

“Some of the actors are seasoned professionals like Rebecca Jernigan, George Kehoe, and David James Hamilton” said Kate Hooper, president of Theatre Oxford’s board. “Some are studying or have studied theatre and film at the college level. Still others are people who may work beside you by day and have hidden theatrical talents you will only witness if you come see the show.”

Theatre Oxford’s 2023 Ten-Minute Play Festival features new works by local, national, and international playwrights. The festival runs February 10th at 7 pm & February 11th at 2 pm and 7 pm at the Powerhouse, 413 South 14th Street in Oxford.

Tickets are available at oxfordarts.com/theatreoxford.

