Former Oxford QB Trip Maxwell commits to South Alabama Published 4:00 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

Trip Maxwell of Oxford committed this week to play football for the University of South Alabama. The 6’2, 200-pound QB, played for Oxford High School through his junior year before transferring to Hartfield Academy in Flowood his senior season.

As a Sophomore, Maxwell threw ten touchdowns and contributed heavily to Oxford’s 2020 state championship appearance. That season against Lafayette, Maxwell came off the bench to throw three touchdowns, erasing an eighteen point deficit, and leading Oxford to the biggest come-from-behind win in Crosstown Classic history. A week later he sparked Oxford’s twenty-two point come back win on the road at Southaven.

This season at Hartfield, Maxwell led the Hawks to a 9-3 record, including the programs first ever wins over Jackson Academy and Madison-Ridgeland Academy (who had not lost a district game in five years), and a run to the 6A MAIS playoff semifinals. In his lone year at Hartfield, Maxwell passed for 2,100 yards and accounted for 25 touchdowns, breaking the school’s single-season records for passing yards, completions, and passing touchdowns. He was selected to both the MAIS and Magnolia All Star

Games.

Maxwell will report to South Alabama June 1. South Alabama is coached by Kane Wommack and is a member of the Sunbelt Conference. The Jaguars are coming off of a 10-3 season and an appearance in the New Orleans Bowl.