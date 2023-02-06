Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Feb. 6
Published 11:38 am Monday, February 6, 2023
8 accidents
1 simple assault
6 agency assists
4 alarms
3 animal complaints
1 auto burglary
2 civil matters
5 disturbances
1 domestic violence
3 follow ups
2 harassments
2 juvenile complaints
1 road obstruction
1 scam
21 service calls
2 suspicious activity
1 suspicious person
1 traffic complaint
3 transports
5 welfare concerns
8 service process
Arrests:
2 domestic simple
1 DUI 1st and improper equipment
1 out of county warrant