Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Feb. 6

Published 11:38 am Monday, February 6, 2023

By Staff Report

8 accidents
1 simple assault
6 agency assists
4 alarms
3 animal complaints
1 auto burglary
2 civil matters
5 disturbances
1 domestic violence
3 follow ups
2 harassments
2 juvenile complaints
1 road obstruction
1 scam
21 service calls
2 suspicious activity
1 suspicious person
1 traffic complaint
3 transports
5 welfare concerns
8 service process

Arrests:
2 domestic simple
1 DUI 1st and improper equipment
1 out of county warrant

Email newsletter signup

More Lafayette County

Podiatrist enters plea in Medicare fraud case

Candidates list finalized

Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Feb. 2

Music lineup released for 2023 Double Decker Arts Festival

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...