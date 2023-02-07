Meet the playwrights of Theatre Oxford’s Ten-Minute Play Festival Published 8:00 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Playwrights featured in Theatre Oxford’s Ten-Minute Play Festival will be available to talk with the public between shows on Saturday, February 11th from 4-5 PM.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this year’s festival,” said Kristin Andrea Hanratty, the winner of the Theatre Oxford’s 10-Minute Play Competition. Hanratty has written several full-length plays, including Petty Crimes, Birds, and Dirt, which have been produced at theatres around the country. She is a three-time Academy Award/Nicholls Fellowship Quarterfinalist and Austin Film Festival Semi-finalist. She will be flying down from Michigan to attend.

Joe Atkins, LaToya Faulk, and George Kehoe will also be in attendance. All are published writers in various genres. George Kehoe’s full-length play, Hungry, received five performances at the 13th annual New York International Play Festival. LaToya Faulk’s work has been published in Scalawag, Southwest Review, and Splinter Magazine’s “Think Local” series, among others. Joe Atkin’s latest book, Harry Dean Stanton: Hollywood’s Zen Rebel won the 2021 Bronze Medal from the Independent Publisher Book Awards.

Theatre Oxford’s 2023 Ten-Minute Play Festival features new works by local, national, and international playwrights. The festival runs February 10th at 7 pm & February 11th at 2 pm and 7 pm at the Powerhouse, 413 South 14th Street in Oxford.

Tickets are available at oxfordarts.com/theatreoxford.