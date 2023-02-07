OSD PreK enrollment highest in district history Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Applications for Pre-K were at an all-time high in Oxford School District’s history as the enrollment window for 4-year-olds came to a close last week. District officials believe the growth is a direct reflection of the success of quality teachers and administration leading the program. In June 2022, the district’s PreK program reported the largest gains in kindergarten readiness among all sites in the LOU Early Learning Collaborative. The Oxford School District has hopes of adding a program for 3-year-olds and younger in the coming years.

Due to the extraordinary number of applicants, Superintendent Bradley Roberson remains committed to expanding early childhood education as far as the district’s resources will allow. “Our successful Kindergarten readiness scores reinforce our vision to grow our pre-k program. We believe the younger we can begin educating students, the more successful they will be. We have an obligation to get these children ready for Kindergarten and beyond,” said Superintendent Roberson.

For a family who missed the enrollment opportunity last week, the application for Pre-K will remain open. The PreK program is a free, full-day program for students who will be four years old on or before September 1, 2023. To apply, visit oxfordsd.org/PreK.

Email newsletter signup

About the Early Learning Collaborative

Since 2019, the Oxford School District has been a part of the LOU Early Learning Collaborative that serves four sites: Oxford Early Childhood Center (OECC), Lafayette Lower Elementary School, Willie Price Lab School, and Mary Cathey Head Start.

The partnership focuses on the key areas of school readiness, school attendance, summer learning, and children’s health to increase student reading proficiency rates in our community.